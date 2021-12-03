Redwood Investments LLC Has $6.76 Million Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Redwood Investments LLC lessened its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,052 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,120 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $6,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 18.2% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,283 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 9.1% during the second quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 674 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 17.6% during the second quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 700 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at $609,000. Finally, Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 14.0% during the second quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,287 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 66.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Gordon Haskett raised Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $525.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $505.12.

NASDAQ:COST opened at $525.51 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $491.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $444.57. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $307.00 and a 52-week high of $560.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $232.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.65.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $61.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.45 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 2.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 28.04%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.