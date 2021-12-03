Redwood Investments LLC Increases Stock Position in RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA)

Redwood Investments LLC grew its position in RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,015,021 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 278,582 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in RADA Electronic Industries were worth $10,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 13.2% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,951,513 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $23,769,000 after purchasing an additional 227,274 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 603.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,447,866 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $17,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,980 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 34.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,012,909 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,165,000 after purchasing an additional 261,284 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 697.7% in the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 894,321 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,893,000 after purchasing an additional 782,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in RADA Electronic Industries during the second quarter worth about $9,327,000. Institutional investors own 50.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RADA opened at $9.20 on Friday. RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. has a 52-week low of $7.76 and a 52-week high of $14.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.27. The company has a market capitalization of $453.16 million, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 0.95.

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $32.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.00 million. RADA Electronic Industries had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 18.38%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RADA Electronic Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.80.

Rada Electronic Industries Ltd. Operates as a defense technology company. It develops, manufactures and sells defense electronics, including avionics solutions (including avionics for unmanned aerial vehicles and airborne inertial navigation systems), airborne data/video recording and management systems and tactical land-based radars for defense forces and for border protection systems.

