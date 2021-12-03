Redwood Investments LLC Purchases 101,729 Shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Redwood Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) by 59.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 272,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 101,729 shares during the period. Kornit Digital accounts for 3.3% of Redwood Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Redwood Investments LLC owned 0.59% of Kornit Digital worth $39,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Kornit Digital by 31.8% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 30,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,350,000 after buying an additional 7,254 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Kornit Digital by 49.2% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 16,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,361,000 after buying an additional 5,375 shares during the last quarter. Samson Rock Capital LLP acquired a new position in Kornit Digital during the third quarter worth $2,258,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Kornit Digital during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 4,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ KRNT opened at $156.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $156.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.37. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a 1-year low of $79.76 and a 1-year high of $181.38. The company has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 363.47 and a beta of 1.75.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24. Kornit Digital had a return on equity of 5.26% and a net margin of 6.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KRNT shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Kornit Digital from $150.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays upped their price target on Kornit Digital from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 price target on shares of Kornit Digital in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. TheStreet upgraded Kornit Digital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kornit Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kornit Digital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.60.

Kornit Digital Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.

