Redwood Investments LLC Sells 9,222 Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Redwood Investments LLC cut its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,222 shares during the period. AMN Healthcare Services comprises 1.5% of Redwood Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Redwood Investments LLC owned 0.32% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $17,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 117.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 183.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the 3rd quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMN. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, AMN Healthcare Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.50.

Shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock opened at $112.49 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.81. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.51 and a 12 month high of $124.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $877.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.78 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 31.31% and a net margin of 6.78%. The business’s revenue was up 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.68, for a total transaction of $223,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,752 shares in the company, valued at $1,759,183.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.45, for a total value of $113,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The firm operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

