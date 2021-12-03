Redwood Investments LLC Trims Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Redwood Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 17.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,866 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,006 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $4,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IAM Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,429,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,551,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 505 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 27.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $327.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $355.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $331.28. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $227.47 and a 12 month high of $369.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.64, a PEG ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.05.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.78% and a return on equity of 15.98%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 20,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.20, for a total transaction of $6,945,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.64, for a total transaction of $2,547,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,174 shares of company stock worth $15,839,203 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

ISRG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $383.33 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $354.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $335.06.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

