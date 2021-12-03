Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.930-$3.970 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist lifted their target price on Regency Centers from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Regency Centers from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Regency Centers from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Compass Point cut Regency Centers from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Regency Centers from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $71.73.

NASDAQ REG opened at $71.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.87, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.09. Regency Centers has a twelve month low of $43.49 and a twelve month high of $78.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.29). Regency Centers had a net margin of 29.44% and a return on equity of 5.00%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Regency Centers will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This is an increase from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.05%.

In related news, CAO J Christian Leavitt sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total value of $68,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas G. Wattles sold 2,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.78, for a total transaction of $155,306.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 99,154 shares of company stock valued at $6,948,943. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

