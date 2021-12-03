Regis Management CO LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Regis Management CO LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,084 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises 1.3% of Regis Management CO LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Regis Management CO LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $7,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHB. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 18,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 201,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,503,000 after acquiring an additional 16,236 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,625,000. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 3,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHB traded down $0.76 on Friday, reaching $108.69. 2,691 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 517,645. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $109.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.76. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12 month low of $87.89 and a 12 month high of $113.98.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

