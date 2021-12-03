Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 572 Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MJP Associates Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 69,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,227 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 9,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 3,508 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 163,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,682,000 after acquiring an additional 8,374 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 84,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,951,000 after acquiring an additional 18,418 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares during the period.

Shares of PXF opened at $46.28 on Friday. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.11 and a fifty-two week high of $50.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.23.

