Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 39.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 390 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allegion were worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 6.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,168 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Allegion by 1.8% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,817 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Allegion by 1.1% in the second quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 8,701 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Allegion by 6.7% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Allegion by 2.8% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,922 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.54, for a total transaction of $390,751.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.95, for a total transaction of $342,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,008 shares of company stock worth $1,883,020. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on ALLE. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Allegion from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $158.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Allegion in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Allegion from $154.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Allegion from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.63.

Shares of Allegion stock opened at $128.43 on Friday. Allegion plc has a 52 week low of $106.52 and a 52 week high of $148.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $131.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.54.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.27. Allegion had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 62.97%. The firm had revenue of $717.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Allegion plc will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allegion Profile

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

