Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 861 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 232.9% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 49.1% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $100.58 on Friday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $83.43 and a 52-week high of $110.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $103.98.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

