Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Shares Gap Up to $94.51

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $94.51, but opened at $101.19. Reinsurance Group of America shares last traded at $102.33, with a volume of 1,419 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RGA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $134.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $129.00 to $123.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.30.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $113.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by ($3.57). Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 1.49% and a net margin of 3.61%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.68%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGA. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 22.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,573,964 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $635,433,000 after buying an additional 1,005,552 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 304.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 674,876 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,087,000 after buying an additional 508,080 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 9.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,245,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $361,114,000 after buying an additional 290,973 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 95.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 501,382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,158,000 after buying an additional 244,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 76.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 499,033 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,523,000 after buying an additional 216,541 shares during the last quarter. 92.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA)

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America; Canada; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Corporate and Other.

