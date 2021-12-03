Relx Plc (OTCMKTS:RLXXF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Relx Plc (OTCMKTS:RLXXF) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.80.

A number of research analysts recently commented on RLXXF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Sunday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

Shares of OTCMKTS RLXXF traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.25. The stock had a trading volume of 10,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,965. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.40. Relx has a twelve month low of $23.00 and a twelve month high of $32.27.

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

