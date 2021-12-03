Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Columbia Property Trust’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:CXP)

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Columbia Property Trust in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 30th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Lewis now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.25 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.27. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Columbia Property Trust’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.31 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.41 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.46 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CXP. TheStreet cut shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Columbia Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $19.50 to $19.30 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.01.

CXP stock opened at $19.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.33 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.07. Columbia Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.22 and a fifty-two week high of $19.49.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CXP. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $6,304,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Columbia Property Trust by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,642,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $289,406,000 after acquiring an additional 181,152 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Columbia Property Trust by 111.2% during the second quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 17,236 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 12.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,075,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,696,000 after purchasing an additional 121,749 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 2.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 44,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.75% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.39%. Columbia Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.07%.

Columbia Property Trust Company Profile

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

