Reston Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Posted by on Dec 3rd, 2021

Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 13,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,000. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises 0.4% of Reston Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHO. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 149,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,655,000 after acquiring an additional 28,474 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $757,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Finally, Courage Miller Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 277,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,201,000 after purchasing an additional 14,292 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHO stock opened at $50.89 on Friday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $50.88 and a 1 year high of $51.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.08 and its 200-day moving average is $51.20.

