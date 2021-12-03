Reston Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Reston Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 2.4% of Reston Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Reston Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 5,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Acas LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Acas LLC now owns 18,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 9,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 5,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $160.04 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $157.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.45. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $121.20 and a 52 week high of $168.22.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

