Reviewing Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL) and Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL) and Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Algoma Steel Group and Commercial Metals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Algoma Steel Group N/A N/A N/A Commercial Metals 6.14% 20.53% 10.07%

73.6% of Algoma Steel Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.9% of Commercial Metals shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Commercial Metals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Algoma Steel Group and Commercial Metals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Algoma Steel Group N/A N/A $230,000.00 N/A N/A Commercial Metals $6.73 billion 0.58 $412.86 million $3.39 9.48

Commercial Metals has higher revenue and earnings than Algoma Steel Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Algoma Steel Group and Commercial Metals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Algoma Steel Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Commercial Metals 1 6 1 0 2.00

Commercial Metals has a consensus target price of $30.89, indicating a potential downside of 3.92%. Given Commercial Metals’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Commercial Metals is more favorable than Algoma Steel Group.

Summary

Commercial Metals beats Algoma Steel Group on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Algoma Steel Group Company Profile

Legato Merger Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Algoma Steel Inc.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Co. engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland. The company was founded by Moses Feldman in 1915 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

