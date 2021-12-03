Reviewing Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) and Isos Acquisition (NYSE:ISOS)

Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) and Isos Acquisition (NYSE:ISOS) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Allied Esports Entertainment alerts:

3.7% of Allied Esports Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.6% of Isos Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.5% of Allied Esports Entertainment shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Allied Esports Entertainment and Isos Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allied Esports Entertainment 1,245.52% -63.29% -39.68% Isos Acquisition N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Allied Esports Entertainment and Isos Acquisition’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allied Esports Entertainment $3.21 million 23.17 -$45.06 million N/A N/A Isos Acquisition N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Isos Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Allied Esports Entertainment.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Allied Esports Entertainment and Isos Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allied Esports Entertainment 0 1 0 0 2.00 Isos Acquisition 0 0 2 0 3.00

Isos Acquisition has a consensus price target of $13.50, indicating a potential upside of 35.41%. Given Isos Acquisition’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Isos Acquisition is more favorable than Allied Esports Entertainment.

Summary

Isos Acquisition beats Allied Esports Entertainment on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Allied Esports Entertainment Company Profile

Allied Esports Entertainment, Inc. is an esports entertainment company, which engages in the creation of esports venues and live events for both video games and poker. It operates through the following segments: Poker, gaming & entertainment and E-sports. The Poker, gaming & entertainment segment provides televised gaming and entertainment, land-based poker tournaments, online and mobile poker applications through World Poker Tour (WPT). The E-sports segment provides multiplayer video game competitions through Allied Esports. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Isos Acquisition Company Profile

Isos Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Westport, Connecticut.

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Esports Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Esports Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.