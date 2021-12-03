Reviewing Dogness (International) (NASDAQ:DOGZ) & Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SGLB)

Dogness (International) (NASDAQ:DOGZ) and Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SGLB) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Dogness (International) and Sigma Labs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dogness (International) N/A N/A N/A Sigma Labs -440.01% -51.93% -44.97%

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Dogness (International) and Sigma Labs, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dogness (International) 0 0 0 0 N/A Sigma Labs 0 0 1 0 3.00

Sigma Labs has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 179.07%. Given Sigma Labs’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sigma Labs is more favorable than Dogness (International).

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.6% of Dogness (International) shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.0% of Sigma Labs shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of Sigma Labs shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Dogness (International) and Sigma Labs’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dogness (International) $24.32 million 3.58 $1.51 million N/A N/A Sigma Labs $810,000.00 27.85 -$5.20 million ($0.60) -3.58

Dogness (International) has higher revenue and earnings than Sigma Labs.

About Dogness (International)

Dogness (International) Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of pet products, including leashes and smart products. Its products include leashes, lanyards, ribbon, collars, harnesses ornaments and specialty products for cats and dog. The firm produces the products in Classic, Elegance, Luxury, LED, Holiday, Special Function and Cat series. The company was founded by Shilong Chen in 2003 and is headquartered in Dongguan, China.

About Sigma Labs

Sigma Labs, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of computer aided inspection solutions under the PrintRite3D brand. Its software provides the following features: monitoring, analysis, feedback, and control; third-party validated technology; retrofit or integrated installations; thermal signature anomaly detection plus automatic risk-level classification; and statistical process sampling and analytics. The company was founded by Mark J. Cola and Vivek R. Dave on December 23, 1985 and is headquartered in Santa Fe, NM.

