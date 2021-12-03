Reviewing Mexus Gold US (MXSG) and Its Competitors

Mexus Gold US (OTCMKTS: MXSG) is one of 96 public companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Mexus Gold US to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

Get Mexus Gold US alerts:

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Mexus Gold US and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mexus Gold US 0 0 0 0 N/A Mexus Gold US Competitors 798 3520 3798 109 2.39

As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies have a potential upside of 68.93%. Given Mexus Gold US’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Mexus Gold US has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Risk & Volatility

Mexus Gold US has a beta of 0.13, indicating that its share price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mexus Gold US’s peers have a beta of 1.43, indicating that their average share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mexus Gold US and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Mexus Gold US N/A -$3.33 million -0.65 Mexus Gold US Competitors $1.51 billion $178.84 million 15.67

Mexus Gold US’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Mexus Gold US. Mexus Gold US is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Mexus Gold US and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mexus Gold US N/A N/A -333.26% Mexus Gold US Competitors -55.95% -6.08% 0.47%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

27.7% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by institutional investors. 6.0% of Mexus Gold US shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.5% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Mexus Gold US peers beat Mexus Gold US on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

Mexus Gold US Company Profile

Mexus Gold US is an exploration stage mining company and is engaged in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration and advancement of gold, silver and copper projects in the state of Nevada and Mexico, as well as, the salvage of precious metals from identifiable sources. The company was founded on June 22, 1990 and is headquartered in Carson City, NV.

Receive News & Ratings for Mexus Gold US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mexus Gold US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.