Reviewing Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) and Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN)

Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN) and Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Byrna Technologies and Microvast’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Byrna Technologies -4.09% 0.66% 0.47% Microvast N/A -63.31% -24.50%

This table compares Byrna Technologies and Microvast’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Byrna Technologies $16.57 million 19.57 -$12.55 million ($0.13) -105.62 Microvast N/A N/A -$2.42 million N/A N/A

Microvast has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Byrna Technologies.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Byrna Technologies and Microvast, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Byrna Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Microvast 1 0 0 0 1.00

Microvast has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential downside of 20.11%. Given Microvast’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Microvast is more favorable than Byrna Technologies.

Risk & Volatility

Byrna Technologies has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Microvast has a beta of 0.42, meaning that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

12.8% of Byrna Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.9% of Microvast shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.8% of Byrna Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.0% of Microvast shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Byrna Technologies beats Microvast on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Byrna Technologies

Byrna Technologies, Inc. engages in the development and manufacturing of less lethal equipment and munitions. The firm’s products include Byrna and SDI. It offers non-lethal weapons for military and law enforcement personnel. The company was founded on March 1, 2005 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

About Microvast

Tuscan Holdings Corp. have entered into a definitive merger agreement with Microvast Inc.

