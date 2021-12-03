REX American Resources Co. Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $6.69 Per Share (NYSE:REX)

REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of REX American Resources in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 30th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Levy now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings per share of $6.69 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.81. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for REX American Resources’ Q4 2022 earnings at $3.27 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.53 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.81 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.76 EPS.

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The energy company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $1.74. REX American Resources had a return on equity of 6.33% and a net margin of 4.60%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut REX American Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of REX opened at $107.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $644.45 million, a PE ratio of 23.26 and a beta of 1.11. REX American Resources has a 52-week low of $72.06 and a 52-week high of $116.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.94.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 2.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,472 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in REX American Resources by 107.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,012 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 8,286 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of REX American Resources by 1.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 25,636 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,157,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in REX American Resources in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in REX American Resources in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

REX American Resources Company Profile

REX American Resources Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the investment in alternative energy and ethanol production entities. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol and By-products and Refined Coal. The Ethanol and By-products segment refers to the equity investments in three ethanol limited liability companies.

