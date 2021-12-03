Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT) PT Lowered to $17.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity from $30.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on RZLT. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Rezolute in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Rezolute from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Rezolute in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Rezolute from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rezolute currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.40.

Get Rezolute alerts:

RZLT opened at $4.42 on Monday. Rezolute has a 52 week low of $4.01 and a 52 week high of $21.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.23. The firm has a market cap of $68.24 million, a P/E ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 3.56. The company has a quick ratio of 21.34, a current ratio of 21.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.02). Sell-side analysts expect that Rezolute will post -4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RZLT. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rezolute during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,553,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rezolute during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $265,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Rezolute during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $459,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rezolute during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $419,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rezolute during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. 25.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rezolute Company Profile

Rezolute, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapies for patients with metabolic and orphan diseases. Its products portfolio include RZ358-Phase 2, an antibody for the ultra-orphan indication of congenital hyperInsulinism; AB101-Phase 1, a once-weekly injectable basal insulin; and RZ402 which targets diabetic macular edema.

Further Reading: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Rezolute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rezolute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.