RFG Advisory LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

RFG Advisory LLC trimmed its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 338 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. M Financial Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 2,485.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 343.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $67,000.

SUSA opened at $102.49 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.60. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 12 month low of $79.95 and a 12 month high of $106.44.

