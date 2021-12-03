RFG Advisory LLC Purchases 445 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,375 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Dollar General during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new position in Dollar General during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Dollar General during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Dollar General during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. 90.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. OTR Global lowered Dollar General to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Dollar General from $231.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$245.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.85.

Shares of DG stock opened at $215.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $218.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $173.50 and a 12-month high of $239.35.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.50 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.90% and a net margin of 7.52%. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.09%.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

Featured Article: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.