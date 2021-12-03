RFG Advisory LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

RFG Advisory LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 989 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asio Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period.

Shares of VNQ opened at $108.13 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $81.23 and a 12 month high of $111.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $107.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.67.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

