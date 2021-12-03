Ridgestone Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:RIGMF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Ridgestone Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:RIGMF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, a growth of 33.0% from the October 31st total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 211,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS RIGMF traded down 0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting 0.05. The stock had a trading volume of 277,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,934. Ridgestone Mining has a 12 month low of 0.03 and a 12 month high of 0.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is 0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 0.06.
Ridgestone Mining Company Profile
Featured Story: Stock Market News Sentiment
Receive News & Ratings for Ridgestone Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ridgestone Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.