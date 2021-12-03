Ridgewood Investments LLC Buys 200 Shares of RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK)

Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its stake in RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,948 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. RCI Hospitality makes up 1.2% of Ridgewood Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Ridgewood Investments LLC owned about 0.28% of RCI Hospitality worth $1,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in RCI Hospitality by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 881 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of RCI Hospitality by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,067 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of RCI Hospitality by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,287 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of RCI Hospitality by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 97,961 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of RCI Hospitality by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,349 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RICK traded down $1.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.89. 767 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,103. The company has a market capitalization of $557.01 million, a P/E ratio of 22.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $26.86 and a 52-week high of $81.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. RCI Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio is 5.69%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded RCI Hospitality from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RCI Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

In other news, Director Yura V. Barabash acquired 504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $69.22 per share, with a total value of $34,886.88. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,886.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

