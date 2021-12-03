Ridgewood Investments LLC Cuts Stake in Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM)

Ridgewood Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM) by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC owned about 0.23% of Immunome worth $682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alpine Global Management LLC grew its stake in Immunome by 7.4% in the second quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 854,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,786,000 after purchasing an additional 58,962 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Immunome by 95.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 302,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,226,000 after purchasing an additional 147,863 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Immunome in the second quarter worth about $634,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Immunome by 8,271.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 27,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Immunome by 75.9% in the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 25,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 11,111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Immunome alerts:

In other news, Director Michael Rapp bought 25,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.96 per share, with a total value of $518,201.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 799,866 shares in the company, valued at $15,965,325.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on IMNM. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Immunome in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Immunome from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Chardan Capital lifted their price target on Immunome from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th.

Shares of IMNM traded down $1.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.15. 1,429 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 260,714. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.32 million and a P/E ratio of -8.24. Immunome, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.27 and a 12 month high of $63.78.

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.14). As a group, analysts expect that Immunome, Inc. will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Immunome Profile

Immunome, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody therapeutics for oncology and infectious disease. The company's lead oncology program includes IMM-ONC-01, which targets IL-38 tumor-derived immune checkpoint capable of promoting evasion of the immune system. It also develops IMM-BCP-01, an antibody cocktail product candidate for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infections and COVID-19.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM).

Receive News & Ratings for Immunome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.