Ridgewood Investments LLC Has $1.22 Million Position in PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS)

Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its position in PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,509 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,942 shares during the quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in PetMed Express were worth $1,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of PetMed Express by 3.2% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 18,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of PetMed Express by 5.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of PetMed Express by 7.7% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PetMed Express by 3.3% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of PetMed Express by 156.0% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the period. 87.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PETS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PetMed Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of PetMed Express in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of PetMed Express in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.67.

NASDAQ:PETS traded down $0.67 on Friday, reaching $26.43. 1,338 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 614,080. The firm has a market capitalization of $537.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.23 and its 200-day moving average is $29.46. PetMed Express, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.75 and a 1-year high of $57.00.

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $67.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.90 million. PetMed Express had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 18.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PetMed Express, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. PetMed Express’s payout ratio is 96.00%.

PetMed Express Company Profile

PetMed Express, Inc engages in the provision of markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, health products and supplies for dogs and cats. Its non-prescription medications include flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies.

