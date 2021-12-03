Ridgewood Investments LLC Has $877,000 Holdings in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,534 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,982 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Smith & Nephew by 86.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 977 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in Smith & Nephew during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Smith & Nephew during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Smith & Nephew during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Smith & Nephew during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. 8.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SNN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Smith & Nephew currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.83.

Shares of SNN traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.49. 11,463 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 522,691. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.91 and its 200 day moving average is $38.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Smith & Nephew plc has a 1-year low of $32.03 and a 1-year high of $46.10.

Smith & Nephew Company Profile

Smith & Nephew PLC engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics; Sports Medicine and ENT; and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies and ENT.

