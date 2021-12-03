Ridgewood Investments LLC Purchases 17,600 Shares of Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM)

Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its position in Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) by 16.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 127,234 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,600 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC owned 0.71% of Farmer Bros. worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FARM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Farmer Bros. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Farmer Bros. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $155,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in Farmer Bros. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $157,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Farmer Bros. in the 1st quarter valued at about $190,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Farmer Bros. in the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.50% of the company’s stock.

FARM stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.11. 512 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 209,086. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $110.47 million, a P/E ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 1.44. Farmer Bros. Co. has a 52-week low of $3.67 and a 52-week high of $13.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.29.

Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.23. Farmer Bros. had a negative return on equity of 28.99% and a negative net margin of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $108.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Farmer Bros. Co. will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

FARM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Farmer Bros. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Roth Capital raised Farmer Bros. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $7.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st.

Farmer Brothers Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products. The company’s products include roasted and liquid coffee; flavored and unflavored teas; coffee related products such as coffee filters, sugar and creamers; culinary products like spices, pancake and biscuit mixes, gravy and sauce mixes, soup bases, dressings, syrups and sauces; and other beverages including cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

