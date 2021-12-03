Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) by 90.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,328 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,647 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Ring Energy were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of REI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ring Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Ring Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $406,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ring Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Ring Energy by 110.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 52,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Ring Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $179,000. Institutional investors own 23.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital upgraded Ring Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $4.75 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ring Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Ring Energy from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of REI opened at $2.29 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $228.18 million, a PE ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 2.39. Ring Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $4.16.

Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Ring Energy had a negative net margin of 107.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.39%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ring Energy, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ring Energy Company Profile

Ring Energy, Inc is an oil and gas exploration company which engages in oil and natural gas acquisition, exploration, development and production activities. The firm’s areas of operation situated in the Permian Basin; the Central Basin Platform and the Delaware Basin. The company was founded by Lloyd T.

