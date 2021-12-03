RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Shares Sold by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. reduced its position in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,977 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 328 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNG. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in shares of RingCentral during the second quarter worth $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of RingCentral during the second quarter worth $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in RingCentral by 317.9% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 117 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in RingCentral in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Nicholas Company Inc. purchased a new position in RingCentral in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RNG shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on RingCentral from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $349.00 target price on shares of RingCentral in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on RingCentral from $342.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on RingCentral from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays started coverage on RingCentral in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.90.

Shares of RNG stock opened at $198.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.31 billion, a PE ratio of -69.95 and a beta of 0.70. RingCentral, Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.63 and a 52-week high of $449.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $233.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $251.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.54.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $414.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.42 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 111.17% and a negative net margin of 17.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. Analysts expect that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other RingCentral news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 29,652 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.58, for a total value of $6,481,334.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 172,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,679,257.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 7,500 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.78, for a total value of $1,753,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 195,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,607,906.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,364 shares of company stock worth $20,734,620 in the last 90 days. 7.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

