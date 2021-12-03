Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Shares Gap Down to $8.87

Riskified Ltd (NYSE:RSKD) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.87, but opened at $8.45. Riskified shares last traded at $8.18, with a volume of 7,922 shares.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RSKD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Riskified in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Riskified from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Riskified from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial began coverage on Riskified in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Riskified in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.88.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.97.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.32. On average, equities research analysts expect that Riskified Ltd will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Riskified during the 3rd quarter valued at $142,253,000. General Atlantic L.P. purchased a new stake in Riskified during the 3rd quarter valued at $121,463,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Riskified during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,561,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA purchased a new stake in Riskified during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,708,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Riskified during the 3rd quarter valued at $23,791,000. Institutional investors own 7.03% of the company’s stock.

Riskified Company Profile (NYSE:RSKD)

Riskified Ltd. provides fraud management platform enabling frictionless eCommerce. The company’s platform identifies the individual behind each online interaction, helping merchants Riskified’s customers eliminate risk and uncertainty from their business. Riskified Ltd. is based in NEW YORK.

