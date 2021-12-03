Rivetz Reaches 1-Day Volume of $635.00 (RVT)

Rivetz (CURRENCY:RVT) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 3rd. One Rivetz coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0105 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Rivetz has traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. Rivetz has a total market cap of $276,476.28 and approximately $635.00 worth of Rivetz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001184 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004207 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001869 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.27 or 0.00043478 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.83 or 0.00240699 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00007335 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Rivetz

Rivetz (CRYPTO:RVT) is a coin. It was first traded on August 9th, 2017. Rivetz’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,244,468 coins. Rivetz’s official Twitter account is @rivetzcorp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Rivetz is /r/Rivetz . The official website for Rivetz is rivetz.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Rivetz works through the Trusted Execution Environment: a private hardware “vault” on your phone that is completely independent from the operating system. Inside of this vault, everything is isolated – so no apps or software or operating system can see what’s inside. This is where Rivetz works to securely manage your secrets, your passwords, keys, and other private information. RvT Tokens power Rivetz: RvT is an Ethereum-based token that works with the blockchain to cryptographically prove that the vault in your phone is secure, all the way from the manufacturer to your pocket. The RvT blockchain can perform a health check, verifying that your vault’s integrity is intact, and that transactions you send are exactly the ones you intended. “

Buying and Selling Rivetz

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rivetz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rivetz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rivetz using one of the exchanges listed above.

