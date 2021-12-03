Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Grows Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,114,664 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,448 shares during the period. PayPal comprises 1.2% of Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.18% of PayPal worth $550,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 153.2% during the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 33,523 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,771,000 after buying an additional 20,284 shares during the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 6.2% during the second quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,738 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,369,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. grew its position in PayPal by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,134 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,127,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in PayPal by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,202 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.38, for a total value of $2,063,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total value of $2,306,658.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,114 shares of company stock valued at $7,102,758 over the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on PayPal from $364.00 to $342.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on PayPal from $315.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on PayPal from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $260.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.13.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $187.15 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $231.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $262.83. The firm has a market cap of $219.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.99, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.29. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.15 and a 1 year high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Further Reading: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.