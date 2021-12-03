Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $222.20 Million Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 740,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,330 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.21% of Estée Lauder Companies worth $222,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 89.0% in the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 56,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,867,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $3,824,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 17,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,344,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 10,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.04, for a total value of $3,307,361.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Demsey sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $2,010,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,069,005 shares of company stock valued at $707,889,793 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.91% of the company’s stock.

EL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $384.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.18.

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $334.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $120.46 billion, a PE ratio of 40.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $329.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $322.79. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $231.97 and a 1-year high of $357.82.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 43.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This is an increase from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.09%.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

