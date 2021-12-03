Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Lowers Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 14.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,356,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 225,988 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $202,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates lifted its stake in Waste Management by 58.0% in the second quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co lifted its stake in Waste Management by 147.1% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. 73.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.00.

In other news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 12,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total transaction of $1,816,567.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $163.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.50 billion, a PE ratio of 39.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.55. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $109.11 and a one year high of $168.04.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.69%.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

