Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Raises Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,448,882 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 342,465 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $255,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of T. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 508,851,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,644,734,000 after buying an additional 16,734,100 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the second quarter worth approximately $356,207,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 296,845,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,543,208,000 after buying an additional 8,812,329 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 46.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,286,901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $612,637,000 after buying an additional 6,789,539 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 147.0% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,981,484 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,487,000 after buying an additional 5,345,756 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.04 per share, with a total value of $2,504,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $23.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $164.58 billion, a PE ratio of 192.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.22 and a 12-month high of $33.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.33.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $39.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.37 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.02%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 1,733.48%.

Several research firms have commented on T. Barclays reduced their price objective on AT&T from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Loop Capital began coverage on AT&T in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.13.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

See Also: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.