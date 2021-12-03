Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 137,119 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,610,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137,119 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.13% of Citigroup worth $183,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of C. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 2.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,414,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,357,421,000 after purchasing an additional 735,828 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 3.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,162,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,491,000 after purchasing an additional 752,313 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 35.6% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,657,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,019,000 after purchasing an additional 4,896,247 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 0.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,027,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,941,000 after purchasing an additional 77,801 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 5.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,103,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,788,000 after purchasing an additional 689,465 shares during the period. 75.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 27,783 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $2,014,267.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $63.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $129.33 billion, a PE ratio of 5.96, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.28 and its 200 day moving average is $70.86. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.20 and a 52 week high of $80.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $17.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 10.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 19.07%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on C shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.15.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

