Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 725 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 129,295 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 725 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 0.8% of Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $344,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Saban Cheryl bought a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 450.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 29.4% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth $60,000. 31.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $2,875.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,699.00 and a 1 year high of $3,037.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2,866.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,726.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.69, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $16.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on GOOG. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3,190.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,178.21.

In other news, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,700.01, for a total transaction of $6,741,924.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 17 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,963.30, for a total transaction of $50,376.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 222,929 shares of company stock worth $501,754,830 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

