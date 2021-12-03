Robert M. Tarola Acquires 1,000 Shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Stock

Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Director Robert M. Tarola bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.23 per share, for a total transaction of $42,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE:VSTO traded down $3.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,568,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 926,929. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.14. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a one year low of $18.75 and a one year high of $48.75.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $778.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.59 million. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 47.33% and a net margin of 14.86%. Vista Outdoor’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 4,194.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp grew its position in Vista Outdoor by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vista Outdoor in the second quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $63.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Cowen raised their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Aegis boosted their target price on Vista Outdoor from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Vista Outdoor from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.82.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

