Robert Martin Haire Sells 100,000 Shares of EcoSynthetix Inc. (TSE:ECO) Stock

EcoSynthetix Inc. (TSE:ECO) Senior Officer Robert Martin Haire sold 100,000 shares of EcoSynthetix stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.58, for a total transaction of C$558,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 114,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$638,485.92.

Shares of ECO stock opened at C$6.15 on Friday. EcoSynthetix Inc. has a 12 month low of C$2.75 and a 12 month high of C$6.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 18.69 and a quick ratio of 17.59. The firm has a market capitalization of C$352.13 million and a P/E ratio of -93.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.69.

Get EcoSynthetix alerts:

EcoSynthetix (TSE:ECO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$5.93 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EcoSynthetix Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

EcoSynthetix Inc, a renewable chemicals company, develops and commercializes bio-based technologies that are used as replacement solutions for synthetic, petrochemical-based adhesives, and other related products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers EcoMer biomonomer for use in pressure sensitive adhesives, ink, toner resins, and paints; EcoSphere biolatex, a bio-based latex binder used in paper and paperboard coatings; EcoStix, a family of sugar-acrylic and pressure-sensitive adhesives, which include customizable resin grades and formulated grades; and DuraBind engineered biopolymers that enable manufacturers of building products, such as wood composites to decrease the amount of highly regulated chemicals, including formaldehyde and methyl diphenyl diisocyanate in their formulation.

Featured Story: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for EcoSynthetix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EcoSynthetix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.