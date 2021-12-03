Rocket Vault (RVF) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.03 Million

Rocket Vault (CURRENCY:RVF) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 3rd. In the last seven days, Rocket Vault has traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Rocket Vault has a market cap of $2.43 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of Rocket Vault was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rocket Vault coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0651 or 0.00000146 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001750 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.66 or 0.00064224 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.94 or 0.00071711 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,592.05 or 0.08044052 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.96 or 0.00092768 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56,896.58 or 0.99667701 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002724 BTC.

Rocket Vault Profile

Rocket Vault’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,287,470 coins. Rocket Vault’s official Twitter account is @RocketVault_

Buying and Selling Rocket Vault

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Vault directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rocket Vault should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rocket Vault using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

