Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition (NASDAQ:ENVX) Stock Price Down 10.5%

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENVX)’s share price was down 10.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $30.05 and last traded at $30.17. Approximately 27,772 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 682,279 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.71.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ENVX shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.95.

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition (NASDAQ:ENVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Research analysts anticipate that Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition stock. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENVX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000. 34.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp entered into a definitive agreement and plan of merger for a business combination with Enovix Corporation.

