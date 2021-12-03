Ronald F. Dutt Buys 4,700 Shares of Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX) Stock

Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX) CEO Ronald F. Dutt acquired 4,700 shares of Flux Power stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.24 per share, with a total value of $24,628.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

FLUX opened at $5.15 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.79 and a 200-day moving average of $8.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.34 million, a P/E ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 0.89. Flux Power Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.75 and a 12-month high of $22.50.

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.02). Flux Power had a negative net margin of 57.24% and a negative return on equity of 119.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Flux Power Holdings, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

FLUX has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Flux Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Maxim Group reduced their target price on Flux Power from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Flux Power in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Flux Power in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flux Power by 20.8% during the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 1,598,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,119,000 after acquiring an additional 274,802 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Flux Power by 1.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,035,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,041,000 after acquiring an additional 17,918 shares in the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Flux Power during the third quarter worth $2,652,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Flux Power by 34.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 310,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,609,000 after acquiring an additional 78,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Flux Power during the third quarter valued at about $554,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.83% of the company’s stock.

About Flux Power

Flux Power Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of rechargeable lithium-ion energy storage systems for industrial applications. It focuses on electric fork lifts and airport ground support equipment. The company was founded by Christopher L. Anthony and Michael Johnson on September 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Vista, CA.

