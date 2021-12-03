Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.650-$4.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.510. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Ross Stores also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.830-$0.930 EPS.

Ross Stores stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $110.19. 1,719,081 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,962,691. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $112.47 and a 200 day moving average of $117.98. Ross Stores has a 1-year low of $104.79 and a 1-year high of $134.21. The company has a market capitalization of $39.16 billion, a PE ratio of 29.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 45.58% and a net margin of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Ross Stores will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.24%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ROST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Ross Stores from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Ross Stores from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ross Stores presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $139.36.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ross Stores stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,371,486 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 353,069 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.38% of Ross Stores worth $170,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

