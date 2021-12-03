Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $104.79

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $104.79 and last traded at $104.79, with a volume of 92090 shares. The stock had previously closed at $109.09.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen cut their price target on Ross Stores from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Ross Stores from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Ross Stores from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.36.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $112.47 and a 200-day moving average of $117.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $39.29 billion, a PE ratio of 29.33, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 45.58% and a net margin of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.24%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ROST. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 49.7% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 24,965 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after acquiring an additional 8,291 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 0.4% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,715 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,685,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 57.1% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,370 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Rheos Capital Works Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 37.0% in the second quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 118,500 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $14,694,000 after acquiring an additional 32,000 shares during the period. Finally, Eukles Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 32.7% in the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 7,382 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

