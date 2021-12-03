Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 19,462 Shares of Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:MOON)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:MOON) by 924.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,567 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,462 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF were worth $789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF in the second quarter valued at $75,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF by 961.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,922 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF in the second quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF in the second quarter valued at $216,000.

Shares of MOON opened at $29.15 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.76. Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF has a 1 year low of $28.43 and a 1 year high of $51.28.

