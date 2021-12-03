Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 2,090 Shares of Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,492 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Yext were worth $836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Yext during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Yext in the 2nd quarter worth $154,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Yext in the 1st quarter worth $160,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yext in the 2nd quarter worth $165,000. Finally, Capula Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Yext in the 2nd quarter worth $175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Yext alerts:

Shares of NYSE:YEXT opened at $9.43 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.64 and its 200 day moving average is $12.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.67 and a beta of 1.40. Yext, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.89 and a fifty-two week high of $20.23.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $99.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.21 million. Yext had a negative net margin of 23.04% and a negative return on equity of 40.48%. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Yext, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on YEXT shares. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Yext from $18.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Yext from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yext from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Yext in a report on Friday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.90.

In other news, CAO Darryl Bond sold 3,946 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $48,338.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Howard Lerman sold 26,134 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $320,141.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,193 shares of company stock worth $1,019,211. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

Featured Story: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YEXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT).

Receive News & Ratings for Yext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.